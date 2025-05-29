Obituary — Beverly Joyce Cohen

Beverly Joyce Cohen

January 27, 1939 – May 10, 2025

Beverly Joyce Cohen, nee Jamattona (86), of San Pedro, CA, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025, surrounded by her family.

She was born on January 27, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA, to Frank Jamattona and Lena

Chiavatti. Beverly grew up in a large Italian family with countless aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her, and taught her how to love in return.

Beverly was an avid student. After graduating from Overbrook High School, she attended

Rosemont College on a full scholarship, and then went on to complete a PhD in Chemistry at Penn State University in 1966. While in graduate school, she fell in love with and married

Ronald Cohen, himself pursuing a doctorate in chemistry, and upon graduation, they moved to Chicago, Ill., where they had three children and worked as chemistry professors at ITT and Malcolm X Community College.

In 1975, the family moved to Redondo Beach, where Beverly began a career as a real estate agent. She also found her new passion — Tai Chi — which she taught for more than 40 years through the City of Torrance and later at the Redondo Beach Senior Center. In 1995, Ron and Beverly divorced, and she made San Pedro her new home.

Beverly never missed an opportunity to go somewhere new – she danced Tango in Argentina; saw chimpanzees in Tanzania; sailed down the Nile; drank mirto in Sardinia; joined Zapatista rallies in Chiapas; rafted the Colorado — always in the company of friends and family.

As a free-thinking and curious person, Beverly read widely — among her favorite subjects

were Eastern Philosophy, eco-criticism, and detective fiction — and when not reading, she

could often be found in her garden or doing a crossword. And though Beverly seldom called

herself a political activist or subscribed to a single political outlook, she devoted a tremendous amount of time and energy over the last 30 years to anti-war and environmental activism, finding kindred spirits among the San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, and the Harbor Greens.

She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and countless friends and community members, all of whom will miss Beverly dearly and treasure the time they spent in the company of such a spirited and loving person.

Donations in her honor can be made to KPFK radio and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

