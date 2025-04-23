Flower Power Blossoms: Vibrant Exhibition Showcases 50 Artists, Featuring Able ARTS Work Collaboration

Flower Power will finally get its day in the sun at Long Beach’s Rodd Briggs Gallery. The exhibit was proposed by local artist Sonja Krastman following a call for exhibition proposals by the Long Beach Creative Group last year. The call out resulted in 186 applications for 361 artworks, from which Krastman and fellow jurors Tom Lamb and John Flores selected 57 pieces.

The Long Beach Creative Group, last year, held an open call for exhibition proposals. More than 40 proposals were submitted, from which the board selected six. Flower Power, which opens on April 26 in the Rod Briggs Gallery in Long Beach, was proposed by local artist Sonja Krastman. The exhibition received 186 applications for 361 artworks, from which Krastman, and fellow jurors Tom Lamb and John Flores selected 57 pieces.

“This show invited artists to celebrate the enduring allure and symbolic power of flowers through their art,” said Travis Stock-Tucker, board president of the LBCG. “[The show] explores botanical themes from a contemporary perspective, highlighting the profound ways flora, whether seed pods, petals, or entire blooms, can connect and inspire humanity.”

Included works consider the cultural significance of flowers throughout history and in daily life. “Flower Power” showcases works that underscore how flowers bring people together — whether through their beauty, their role in history and culture, or in how they evoke emotion.

“This exhibition is a tribute to the timeless ability of flowers to inspire unity, admiration, and creative expression,” Stock-Tucker said.

Featured artists include Adam Abraham, Eva-Marie Amiya, Sarah Arnold, Elaine Atwood, Delbar Azari, Tonya Burdine, Michael Nannery, Alexis Neumann, Elaine Piechowski, Olivia Prior, Michele Rene, Juno Rinaldi, Jennifer Caloyeras, Jessica Cervantes, Brenda Cibrian, Fumie Coello, Carlos Cordero, Carmen Daugherty, Steven Dick, Vanessa Estes, Joseph Fleming, Walter Focht, Susan Hartman, Janet Havey, Kimberly Hocking, Emma Hughes, Yeri Hwang, Ava Lanto, Luna de Jesus Licea, Michael McFadden, Michele Morgan, Erin Roach, Connie Roldan, Corliss Rose, Stephanie Rozzo, Meagan Segal, Michelle Shanahan, Nicholas A. Sitter, Emma Speelman, Martha Spelman, Alexandra Sullivan, Alexandria Swanson, Ziyi Tan, Donald Tiscareno, Maureen Vastardis, Sasha Washington, Todd Westover, Cindy Whitlock, Xiaoxiao Wu, and a collaborative work from Able ARTS Work.

During this exhibition, the LBCG is offering four special events. On May 3 from 5 to 7 p.m., it will host Sip & Sketch: An Evening in Full Bloom. Participants can unwind with a glass of wine and let their creativity blossom. This is an adults-only event, and all skill levels are welcome. All materials will be provided. There is a $25 fee for this event, and reservations are required.

On May 9 at 7:30 p.m., the gallery will host a free screening of the acclaimed 2016 documentary David Lynch: The Art Life. The film explores the auteur’s early life, leading up to the creation of his first film, Eraserhead. Directed by Jon Nguyen, the film is constructed from more than 20 interviews that took place over four years.

On May 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., the LBCG is hosting Floral Slam: The Language of Petals, a free, all-ages, open mic poetry slam where anyone can share original works inspired by nature’s most delicate storytellers: Flowers.

Finally, on May 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join “Styling Stems,” where participants will learn how to design and arrange a beautiful floral bouquet that guests will be able to take home. This hands-on workshop is free, but reservations are required.

Reservations:

May 3 – Skip & Sketch: www.zeffy.com/ticketing/flower-power-sip-and-sketch

May 22 – Styling Stems: www.zeffy.com/ticketing/flower-power-styling-stems

Time: 1 to 4 p.m., Friday to Sunday, April 26 to May 24

Cost: Free

Details: www.LongBeachCreativeGroup.com

Venue: LBCG, Rodd Briggs Gallery, 2221 E Broadway in Long Beach

