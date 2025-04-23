From Ashes to Art: L.A. County Champions Creative Recovery in Altadena

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to invest in supporting art-centered fire recovery initiatives in Altadena.

The motion allocates $50,000 from Supervisor Barger’s Fifth District discretionary fund to help restore and preserve the cultural fabric of Altadena, which was deeply impacted by the recent Eaton Fire. The funding will support initiatives including conservation clinics, fire recovery preservation kits, and resources for artists and community members whose creative works and personal collections were damaged by the fire.

“As we celebrate two decades of civic art in our county, it’s important that we also use the power of art to help communities heal,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “Altadena is a vibrant, arts-rich community that has endured profound loss from the Eaton Fire. I’m committed to preserving the spirit of our community and ensuring art remains a cornerstone in its recovery. I’m proud to invest in efforts that not only conserve what was lost but also uplift and inspire hope through creativity.”

The motion directs the LA County Department of Arts & Culture to listen to the community and use what they learn to help guide recovery efforts. The department will also support other county departments to help ensure Altadena’s unique arts, culture, and identity are part of the rebuilding process.

The motion also celebrates 20 years of LA County’s civic art program and spotlights LA County Library’s “Passport to Civic Art” program – launched in April as the county honors Arts Month – and encourages county departments to collaborate with the LA County Department of Arts & Culture’s Civic Art Division on best practices for maintaining civic artworks at public facilities.

