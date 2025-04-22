LA County Acknowledges Legacy of the Armenian Genocide with April 24 Remembrance Day

This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda L. Solis declaring April 24, 2025, as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Los Angeles County.

The motion also directs county departments to promote related events and educational materials to honor the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians killed during the Armenian Genocide and raise awareness of ongoing threats faced by the Armenian community.

“Honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide is both a solemn responsibility and a powerful act of remembrance,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. “We must ensure their stories are not forgotten and that we continue to raise awareness about the atrocities they endured — and those that are still happening today. The recent forced displacement of Armenians from Artsakh underscores the ongoing struggle for justice and recognition. Los Angeles County will continue to be a voice for truth and human dignity.”

Los Angeles County is home to the largest Armenian diaspora outside of Armenia and has served as an advocate for truth, justice, and human rights on behalf of the Armenian people. The board’s action reaffirms that commitment and continues a tradition of standing in solidarity with the Armenian community.

“We continue to honor and remember the many lives lost and impacted by the Armenian Genocide, and the resiliency of the Armenian people who fled persecution and overcame adversity to establish themselves and their families in the United States, including right here in Los Angeles County,” said Chair Pro Tem and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The First District is proudly home to communities of Little Armenia in East Hollywood and the Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument in Montebello, and now, more than ever, I know it is vital that we preserve history, reject hate, and safeguard our communities. On this Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, let us recognize the loss and strength of our Armenian communities.”

The motion highlights recent human rights violations against Armenians, including the 2020 military assault on Artsakh, the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the forced displacement of more than 100,000 Armenians in 2023. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has consistently called on the federal government to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan and to demand the release of Armenian hostages.

Under the approved motion, the county’s chief executive officer will work with all county departments to promote educational programming, events, and resources via department websites and social media platforms in recognition of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...