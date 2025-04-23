Gov. Newsom Announces Continuation of SUN Bucks to Feed California Children Over Summer 2025

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced April 22 that California will soon be releasing electronic benefits transfer or EBT cards for the SUN Bucks food program in summer 2025. California was one of the first states in the nation to launch SUN Bucks in the summer of 2024. In its first year, nearly $500 million in food purchases were made and the families and caregivers of more than 4.3 million California children activated their SUN Bucks cards. More than four million eligible California children will automatically receive SUN Bucks EBT cards that can be used to purchase groceries starting in June, and each eligible child will receive $120.

How SUN Bucks works

Most children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals through a school meal application or Universal Benefits Application, or receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, and/or Medi-Cal benefits (certified at or below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level), are automatically enrolled. Children in foster care, experiencing homelessness or attending Head Start are also categorically eligible and are automatically enrolled. Based on California Department of Social Services or CDSS and California Department of Education or CDE data, more than four million children will be automatically enrolled this year.



Children who are not determined to be automatically eligible may apply by submitting a school meal application or Universal Benefits Application to their school or school administrator’s office by Sept. 1, 2025, in order to receive SUN Bucks benefits for summer 2025.



SUN Bucks cards for summer 2025 are scheduled to arrive in the mail beginning in June and will continue until mailings are complete. SUN Bucks EBT cards will provide $120 per child, which is equivalent to $40 per month for June, July, and August, the three months schools are typically closed.



Regardless of when a SUN Bucks EBT card is mailed or received, every card is loaded with the full $120 per child. Per federal rules, funds must be used within 122 days of the funds being added to the card. Any unused funds on the card will expire after 122 days. Expired benefits cannot be replaced. Visit the CDSS website for more information.



Participation in SUN Bucks will have no bearing on eligibility for CalFresh or any other public benefit program. Children who receive SUN Bucks may still participate in other summer meal options, such as SUN Meals.

