City Selects Oporator to Bring New Long Beach Amphitheater to Life

LONG BEACH — On April 1, the Long Beach city council approved the selection of Legends / ASM Global for the operation and management of the city’s first-ever amphitheater that will also be the second-largest outdoor amphitheater in Los Angeles County, strategically situated on the Long Beach waterfront. Additionally, the council approved $14 million in funding for the design and development of the open-air venue, which will further propel the city as a premier national and international destination for music, entertainment and special events of all scales.

“Today marks another significant milestone in bringing the new Long Beach Amphitheater to life. This is a pivotal step forward in the transformation of our city into a renowned destination for residents and visitors worldwide,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “Set against the backdrop of the vibrant Downtown waterfront, the new amphitheater will be an investment in our community, fostering shared experiences, elevating culture and arts and solidifying Long Beach as a hub for live entertainment.”

To be located adjacent to the iconic Queen Mary and Harry Bridges Memorial Park, the transformative venue is expected to host up to 40 concert-scale events annually, along with other community and private events. The amphitheater will feature seating for up to 12,000 attendees, including grandstands, floor and box seats, a pit configuration and VIP sections, in addition to food and beverage concessions. Plans for a shuttle service and dedicated rideshare amenities will be implemented to enhance transportation options for attendees.

Read Full Press Release Here

