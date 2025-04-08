Assemblymember Calls for Audit to Safeguard Art and Music Education Funding Under Prop 28

California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) has requested that the joint legislative audit committee approve a state audit of school districts’ use of Proposition 28 funds to expand arts education in every school.

In his letter, Asm. Bryan states: “I respectfully request that the Joint Legislative Audit Committee approve the request to examine the use of Prop 28 funds in five (5) of the largest school districts in the state, including LAUSD and Long Beach Unified School District, as well as five (5) small school districts in the state.”

Download Bryan’s letter here: https://tinyurl.com/BryanProp28letter

The request for an audit follows a lawsuit filed against LAUSD for violating Proposition 28’s requirements to hire an additional arts teacher for every school.

Recently, attorney Jeff Chemerinsky representing the plaintiffs, sent the following letter to LAUSD in response to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s statements at a recent Board of Education meeting about the community’s concerns that the district’s misuse of Prop 28 funds has deprived hundreds of thousands of students of arts and music education.

Download Chemerinksy’s letter here: https://tinyurl.com/JeffClettertoLAUSD

Details: Learn about the lawsuit here: LAUSD Sued for Violating Proposition 28, Depriving Hundreds of Thousands of Students of Art and Music Education

