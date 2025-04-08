Senate Parliamentarian Confirms California’s Clean Car Rules Don’t Need Congressional Approval

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – The Senate parliamentarian April 4 reaffirmed that Clean Air Act waivers allowing California to implement protective clean vehicle standards are not subject to the Congressional Review Act. California’s clean vehicle standards will help protect millions of people from dangerous vehicle pollution. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin ignored decades of clear precedent and practice, including by administrators of both parties, by asserting that the agency’s waiver of preemption that allows California to protect people from air pollution is a “rule” that falls under the Congressional Review Act.

“California has long established standards for cars and trucks that protect people’s health from harmful pollution, offer more choices for consumers, and support jobs,” said Joanna Slaney, AVP for Political Affairs at Environmental Defense Fund. “The state is implementing these standards, which are providing enormous benefits for Californians, exactly as members of Congress intended when they passed the Clean Air Act. Administrator Zeldin says he wants cleaner air, but this power grab would have exposed millions of people to more dirty, unhealthy air pollution.”

California’s clean car and clean truck standards will provide cleaner, healthier air for millions of people who suffer from severe smog and soot as well as the deadly fires, storms and soaring insurance costs fueled by climate-destabilizing pollution. Thousands of lives will be saved by these vital clean air protections.

Details: edf.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...