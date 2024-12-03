Letters to the Editor

Gratitude to RLN Intern from Harbor Animal Shelter

I’m one of the activists for Harbor Shelter, and I’m writing to thank you so much for your great work! The articles were stunning and the pictures too.

I know you said you used to volunteer so you really have a heart for animals, and we thank you. We appreciate you so much and we’re praying for your recognition from Random Lengths and from San Pedro and LA.

You have made a big difference by exposing this and the animals and all of us thank you.

In gratitude,

Jill Jaxx

Homeless Services

L A County Supervisor Hahn issued the following statement on a proposal by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger to shift some responsibilities away from LAHSA and establish a new County Department dedicated to homeless service delivery:

Voters have not given up on solving our homelessness crisis. By supporting Measure A, they proved they not only believe solutions exist, but they are also willing to spend their own money investing in those solutions. We owe these voters and every person suffering on the streets results.

I am open to the idea of creating a new county department if it will actually mean bringing people inside faster and more effectively addressing this humanitarian crisis. What I am not interested in is replacing one bureaucracy with another or rolling back the progress we have made linking arms with the City of Los Angeles.

I will continue to dig into the practical realities of what this proposal would mean for homeless service providers and the tens of thousands of people who depend on them and I look forward to seeing the report back we requested today.

Janice Hahn, Los Angeles County Supervisor

Barragán’s Statement on Phillips 66’s Indictment

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán (CA-44) released the following statement after an oil refinery in Carson owned by Phillips 66 was charged by the Department of Justice with illegally dumping wastewater on two separate occasions into the LA County sewer system.

“Phillips 66’s alleged illegal dumping of hundreds of thousands of gallons of hazardous wastewater into the LA County sewer system from its Carson oil refinery is a stark reminder of the harm the fossil fuel industry inflicts on air and water in our communities,” said Rep. Barragán. “This facility operates in my Congressional district and the actions alleged in this indictment are unacceptable, they lead to harmful consequences for my constituents.

Companies that engage in the blatant criminal actions alleged in this case must be held accountable for putting profits over the health and safety of the public and our environment. I applaud the Department of Justice for securing an indictment of Phillips66. Congress must continue to strengthen protections and penalties under the Clean Water Act to ensure polluters face serious consequences for endangering our planet and our people.”

JVP Action Condemns House Bill Granting Trump More Authoritarian Power

On Nov. 21 the House of Representatives passed H.R. 9495, the so-called “Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act.” This is a far-Right bill that would grant the incoming Trump administration unprecedented and unchecked power to revoke the tax exempt status of any nonprofit organization — including social justice groups, media organizations, universities, and civil liberties organizations — based on a unilateral accusation of wrongdoing and without due process. Jewish Voice for Peace Action fought against this legislation and calls on the Senate to join the majority of their House colleagues in opposing Trump’s agenda and working to stop this authoritarian bill from moving forward.

“This bill is a five-alarm fire for anyone who seeks to protect free speech, civil society and democracy. This bill is part of a broader MAGA assault on the fundamental right to public protest that begins with attacks on Palestinian rights groups and is aimed at outlawing all social justice movements fighting for progressive change. It is shameful that the House of Representatives passed a bill that is straight out of the well-worn authoritarian playbook. The Senate must ensure that this bill to dismantle fundamental freedoms does not move forward or become law.” — Beth Miller, Political Director, Jewish Voice for Peace Action

