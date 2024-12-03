Los Angeles Briefs: New DA Sworn In, Latino Report Planned, Support for Phillips 66 Workers

Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New LA County District Attorney

LOS ANGELES – Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in today as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County. Elected leaders, law enforcement officials, prosecutors, first responders and supporters watched outside the Hall of Justice as Mr. Hochman was sworn in by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

DA Hochman vowed to improve public safety in Los Angeles County by pursuing appropriate sentences for violent and serious offenders, while also offering counseling and rehabilitation to those whose crimes were motivated by addiction or mental illness.

DA Hochman announced a series of immediate policy changes that he said would promote public safety by holding the most dangerous offenders accountable. He said he would inform prosecutors that he is eliminating former DA Gascón’s special directives that prohibited or strictly limited the filing of certain charges and sentencing enhancements.

The changes that DA Hochman is implementing on Day 1 of his administration include:

Restoring the ability of prosecutors to pursue sentencing enhancements for defendants who used firearms in the commission of their crimes, or whose crimes were committed for the benefit of criminal street gangs.

Eliminating prohibition on prosecutors attending parole hearings to advocate on behalf of rape victims and relatives of homicide victims when their assailants are seeking an early release from prison.

Rescinding a prohibition against charging juveniles with misdemeanors for stealing merchandise valued at less than $950.

DA Hochman said he intends to lead task forces dealing with homelessness, fentanyl poisoning, human trafficking, hate crimes, organized retail crime and residential burglaries.

He also vowed to create advisory committees that will create a bridge to the District Attorney’s Office and give the community a contact person for their views to be heard.

A lifelong Angeleno, DA Hochman served as Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Tax Division of the Department of Justice in 2008. Prior to that, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California from 1990 to 1997, serving in the Criminal Division. He also had an extensive career in the private sector, as a partner of several nationwide law firms and as a leading expert in tax law, criminal defense and environmental law. DA Hochman previously served as President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. He graduated magna cum laude from Brown University and earned his law degree from Stanford Law School.

Board of Supervisors Approve Motion on the State of Latinos in County

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Dec. 3 approved a motion authored by Chair Pro Tem Hilda L. Solis and co-authored by Supervisor Horvath to move forward with a series of directives to create “A State of Latinidad Los Angeles County” report, to better address the disparities around education, health, economic opportunity, and housing, impacting Latinos in Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County is home to over 4.7 million Latinos, who constitute the largest ethnic group in the region and, for generations, have played a crucial role in shaping the county’s cultural, economic, and social landscape. However, despite being a key driver of LA County’s economic growth and essential source of economic strength, Latinos still face significant disparities in outcomes including education, health, economic, well-being, housing, literacy, and access to green spaces. This is an opportunity for the county to increase equity, promote the wellbeing of Latino residents, and ensure a vibrant Los Angeles County where Latinos fully participate in, contribute to and benefit from everything this region has to offer.

The approved motion is the first put forth in Solis’ new role as Chair Pro Tem for the Board of Supervisors. In this new role, Solis will work to ensure the county supports policies aimed at building out safety net services that safeguard system involved individuals, immigrant communities, people experiencing homelessness, and continue to support Los Angeles County communities and families in need.

Details: Read the motion here.

County Will Help Connect Phillips 66 Workers with New Jobs, Including at the County

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Dec. 3 approved a motion authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn and co-authored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell to mobilize a rapid response to support workers impacted by the upcoming closure of the Phillips 66 refinery complex in Wilmington and Carson and connect them with new job opportunities. The closure is expected to impact 900 workers with initial layoffs anticipated to begin in February of 2025.

“Many of these workers are highly skilled and have years of experience in jobs that demanded extensive training,” said Supervisor Hahn, who represents Wilmington. “We are going to mobilize teams from across our county departments to make sure these workers have the support they need as the refinery winds down operations and work with our labor partners to connect them with any additional training they need to get great new jobs. Employers would be lucky to hire these workers, and I am hopeful that many of them will end up with new jobs with the County.”

The motion directs the Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO to report back in 60 days in writing with an action plan to assist workers impacted by the planned refinery closure with enhanced job training and job placement resources. This action plan will include opportunities for the county to hire workers to vacant positions in the Internal Services Department, Public Works, the LA County Fire Department, and other hard-to-fill positions.

Hahn’s proposal was inspired by her experience responding to the closure of Farmer John in the City of Vernon in 2023. Hahn spearheaded the county’s effort to support the more than 2,000 impacted workers with services, free job training, and job connections through a series of “Good Jobs Fairs” in partnership with UFCW Local 770, the Hospitality Training Academy, and other labor partners. Upcoming “Good Job Fairs” are already in the works for Phillips 66 workers.

