Winter Wonderlands Through the One-Five

Warning: Attempt to read property "zones" on null in /home/rln1300/public_html/randomlengthsnews.com/wp-content/plugins/broadstreet/Broadstreet/Vendor/Broadstreet.php on line 273
Each town square throughout the 15th District will host a winter wonderland featuring tree-lighting ceremonies, sledding on tons of imported snow, arts and crafts, and entertainment.
Time: Dec. 6, 4-7 p.m.
Venue: Wilmington Towne Square Park,
105 W I St., Wilmington, CA 90744
Time: Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m.
Venue: Berth 84,
The foot of 6th St., San Pedro, CA 90731
Time: Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m.
Venue: Watts Civic Center,
(Between Success and Century),Los Angeles, CA 90002
Time: Dec. 18, 4-7 p.m.
Venue: Ken Malloy Regional Park
25820 Vermont Ave., Harbor City, CA 90710
Time: Dec. 18, 4-7 p.m.
Venue: Normandale Recreation Center
22400 Halldale Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90501