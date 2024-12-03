Winter Wonderlands Through the One-Five

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

Each town square throughout the 15th District will host a winter wonderland featuring tree-lighting ceremonies, sledding on tons of imported snow, arts and crafts, and entertainment.

Time: Dec. 6, 4-7 p.m.

Venue: Wilmington Towne Square Park,

105 W I St., Wilmington, CA 90744

Time: Dec. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Venue: Berth 84,

The foot of 6th St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Time: Dec. 13, 4-7 p.m.

Venue: Watts Civic Center,

(Between Success and Century),Los Angeles, CA 90002

Time: Dec. 18, 4-7 p.m.

Venue: Ken Malloy Regional Park

25820 Vermont Ave., Harbor City, CA 90710

Time: Dec. 18, 4-7 p.m.

Venue: Normandale Recreation Center

22400 Halldale Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90501

