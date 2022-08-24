‘Long Beach International Gateway Bridge’ Named

The Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed span was designated as the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge Aug. 24 after receiving approval from the state Senate.

Connecting Terminal Island to downtown Long Beach, the iconic bridge opened in October 2020 as part of the state highway system. The port handed over ownership of the bridge to Caltrans, placing responsibility for the bridge’s name with the state Legislature.

The bridge-naming bill was introduced to officially propose the bridge’s new moniker following a public survey conducted last year. The measure received unanimous approvals in the state Senate and Assembly.

With two support towers reaching 515 feet into the sky and a multicolored LED lighting system, the Long Beach International Gateway Bridge has already become an icon in Southern California’s skyline. The six-lane bridge was designed to last 100 years as a critical piece of infrastructure to sustain the port’s long-term growth. It is taller than its predecessor to accommodate large cargo vessels and wider to improve truck and commuter traffic for Southern California’s transportation network.

The $1.5 billion Long Beach International Gateway Bridge replaced the Gerald Desmond Bridge, which opened in 1968 and named after a former Long Beach city attorney and city councilman who helped secure funding to build the through-arch span. Demolition of the Gerald Desmond Bridge began in July and is expected to conclude by the end of 2023.

