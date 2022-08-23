Barbara Morrison Square To Be Unveiled at Leimert Park Jazz Festival

On the occasion of her 73rd birthday, this DCA festival commission commemorates the late Barbara Morrison, international empress of jazz and blues, community activist, educator and entrepreneur, with the unveiling of Barbara Morrison Square at 43rd and Degnan, officiated by the 10th District Council Office.

The day-long line up of music royalty on Sept. 10, will include celebrities as well as local musicians, singers and DJs. The festival footprint also includes a California Jazz and Blues Museum Artwalk (featuring works from Ms. Morrison’s exclusive collection), a Kids Korner in Leimert Plaza Park, and a variety of vendors and food trucks.

Advertisement

Time: 12 to 8p.m. Sept. 10

Cost: Free

Details: Sign up to the BMPAC newsletter for updates on this and future programs at https://tbmpac.com/

Venue: The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd #101, Leimert Park, Los Angeles

Read more about Barbara Morrison’s enduring legacy here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

