Public Health Notice: Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health or Public Health environmental health division has provided notice that mobile food facility official inspection reports containing personal information of approximately 806 mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge” and permittees were posted on the Environmental Health Division website.

The mobile food facility official inspection reports contained specific personal information including name, driver’s license (or identification number) and potentially, date of birth.

After this error was discovered, Environmental Health promptly removed the mobile food facility official inspection reports that contained personal information and attempted to contact those affected, although some could not be reached.

Those who believe their information may have been included can contact Environmental Health at its customer call center at 888-700-9995 to determine if your personal information was included in the information that was released. Affected mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge” and permittees would have participated in an inspection between July 1, 2020, and July 29, 2022.

Although Public Health does not have any indication that any personal information of mobile food facility “Persons-In-Charge ” or permittees was or may be used for identity theft, it encourages anyone whose information was included to take steps to protect against identity theft.

Public Health reported it is taking the necessary precautions to protect confidential information.

Details: ph.lacounty.gov.

