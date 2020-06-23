Worldwide Experts Convene To Discuss Global Trade Outlook

SAN PEDRO— On June 23, Five global trade experts from around the world, including Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, offered their insights about the future of international trade in a wide-ranging digital seminar hosted by MarineTraffic today.

Titled “Containers Don’t Lie: Global Trade Forecast,” other panelists besides Seroka included Jan Hoffmann, Chief of Trade Logistics Branch, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development; Lori Ann LaRocco, author and CNBC producer; Judah Levine, Research Lead at Freightos; and Lars Ostergaard Nielson, Maersk Regional CEO, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The digital session, viewed live by more than 300 participants around the globe, was hosted by MarineTraffic in association with Posidonia Events and Navigate PR. Marine Traffic provides ship tracking and maritime intelligence.Details: See video here: https://www.youtube.com/containers-dont-lie-global-trade-forecast