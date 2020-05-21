DMV Help During COVID-19

Extensions, fee waivers and online services available now

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has provided relief to Californians. Here are important measures taken so far:
Drivers’ Licenses & ID Cards

– The DMV is extending all expiring driver licenses.

– All commercial drivers’ licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring from March through June are now valid through June 30.

– Identification cards expiring on or after March 4 are now valid through June 22.

For a full list of extensions visit the DMV website.

Vehicle Registration

– The DMV is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31 and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date.

For a full list waived vehicle registration fees and penalties visit the DMV website.

Driving Permits

– The DMV is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits.

– Driver license permits expiring between March and June 30, 2020 are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.

– Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020. The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers.

For more information visit the DMV website.

Disabled Person Parking Placards

– Permanent Disability Placards are automatically renewed by mail. Temporary placards must be recertified by an authorized individual.

– For more information on disabled person parking, visit the DMV website.

DMV Virtual Office

– Available DMV online services include:

– Renew your Driver License or Identification Card

– Temporary Driver License Extension

– Renew your Vehicle/Vessel and License Plates

– Change your address

For a full list of available online services visit the DMV website.

Additionally, select DMV field offices have reopened to the public.

For a full list of open locations visit the DMV website.

