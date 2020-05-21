DMV Help During COVID-19
- 05/21/2020
- Reporters Desk
Extensions, fee waivers and online services available now
The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has provided relief to Californians. Here are important measures taken so far:
Drivers’ Licenses & ID Cards
– The DMV is extending all expiring driver licenses.
– All commercial drivers’ licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring from March through June are now valid through June 30.
– Identification cards expiring on or after March 4 are now valid through June 22.
– For a full list of extensions visit the DMV website.
Vehicle Registration
– The DMV is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31 and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date.
– For a full list waived vehicle registration fees and penalties visit the DMV website.
Driving Permits
– The DMV is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits.
– Driver license permits expiring between March and June 30, 2020 are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.
– Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020. The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers.
– For more information visit the DMV website.
Disabled Person Parking Placards
– Permanent Disability Placards are automatically renewed by mail. Temporary placards must be recertified by an authorized individual.
– For more information on disabled person parking, visit the DMV website.
DMV Virtual Office
– Available DMV online services include:
– Renew your Driver License or Identification Card
– Temporary Driver License Extension
– Renew your Vehicle/Vessel and License Plates
– Change your address
– For a full list of available online services visit the DMV website.
Additionally, select DMV field offices have reopened to the public.