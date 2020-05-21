DMV Help During COVID-19

Extensions, fee waivers and online services available now

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has provided relief to Californians. Here are important measures taken so far:

Drivers’ Licenses & ID Cards

– The DMV is extending all expiring driver licenses.

– All commercial drivers’ licenses, endorsements and certificates expiring from March through June are now valid through June 30.

– Identification cards expiring on or after March 4 are now valid through June 22.

– For a full list of extensions visit the DMV website.

Vehicle Registration

– The DMV is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration renewals due between March 16 and May 31 and paid within 60 days of the original expiration date.

– For a full list waived vehicle registration fees and penalties visit the DMV website.

Driving Permits

– The DMV is extending driver license permits and commercial learner’s permits.

– Driver license permits expiring between March and June 30, 2020 are extended six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application, whichever is earlier.

– Commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and June 2020 are now valid through June 30, 2020. The extensions require no individual action on the part of drivers.

– For more information visit the DMV website.

Disabled Person Parking Placards

– Permanent Disability Placards are automatically renewed by mail. Temporary placards must be recertified by an authorized individual.

– For more information on disabled person parking, visit the DMV website.

DMV Virtual Office

– Available DMV online services include:

– Renew your Driver License or Identification Card

– Temporary Driver License Extension

– Renew your Vehicle/Vessel and License Plates

– Change your address

– For a full list of available online services visit the DMV website.

Additionally, select DMV field offices have reopened to the public.

For a full list of open locations visit the DMV website.