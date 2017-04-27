Unions to Reclaim May Day in Solidarity with Immigrant Workers

By Peter Olney and Rand Wilson

The buzz about reclaiming, updating and branding May 1 as a Day Without Immigrants is growing in ways that are true to May Day’s historic origins the recent movement recalls the 19th century struggle for the eight-hour workday and the giant mobilizations in 2006 that responded to proposed draconian anti-immigrant federal legislation called the Sensenbrenner Immigration Bill. Spanish radio is already churning with calls for strikes, rallies and demonstrations.

“If we don’t march with these Latin[o] workers, we will lose the confidence and trust of [a] whole generation of Latinos,” he said.

Sickler’s argument won the day, and Los Angeles labor turned out for the march. That action and many others solidified the labor/Latino nexus. In one generation, California went from “Reagan-land” to solid Blue Democratic.

