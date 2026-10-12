VTB Update and Community Meetings

Ahead of the Vincent Thomas Bridge closure on Nov. 7, councilman Tim McOsker has worked with Caltrans to prepare and support the Harbor Area, particularly Wilmington, for the impacts of the 16-month closure. Part of that work was making sure that if detour routes are going to rely on the community’s streets, those streets must be repaired and repaved before the closure and again after the bridge reopens. S of last week, these local streets are smooth and in good condition, the way they should be. And when this project is over, the council district will ensure that they are repaired to meet that same standard.

For more information on the repairs click here.

Caltrans will host one more community meeting to provide updates on the bridge deck replacement project, including the construction schedule, detour routes, traffic management plans and efforts to reduce impacts on surrounding communities. The meeting will be held virtually from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 14.

Details: Register and join online through the Caltrans Webex Registration Link or via the Port of Los Angeles VTB Page