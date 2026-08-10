Long Beach Briefs: Update on Murder Investigation & Arrest, and At-Risk Missing Person

Update:C– 700 Block of Magnolia Avenue



Homicide detectives have made an arrest related to the July 31, 2026, murder of 38-year-old Ali Darren Muhammad Azim.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified Lefulefu Kaio Pasa Jr., a 29-year-old resident of Long Beach, as the suspect responsible for the murder. On Aug. 5, the LBPD Special Weapons and Tactics or SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 600 block of Cedar Avenue. During this search warrant operation, Pasa Jr. was arrested. Pasa Jr. was booked for murder, and bail was set at $2,000,000.



The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.



The victim was identified as Ali Darren Muhammad Azim, a 38-year-old resident of Long Beach.



Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Juan Carlos Reyes or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, LA Crime Stoppers Website.

News Release: At-Risk Missing Person – Tiffany Jones

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 42-year-old at-risk missing person Tiffany Jones.

Jones was last seen on Aug. 4, about 3 p.m. in the 700 block of East Shoreline Drive in Long Beach. Jones was last seen leaving her caretaker to use the restroom and has no cell phone. Jones has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented.

Description of Tiffany Jones

Age: 42

Hair color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 280 lbs

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Clothing: White sweater, dark pants, purple slip on shoes

Jewelry: N/A

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: N/A

Possible Destination: Unknown

Medical Alerts: Has medical condition(s) and may become disoriented

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or LBPD Dispatch at 562-435-6711, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.LAcrimestoppers.org.