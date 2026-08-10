California’s Coast Is Not for Sale: Fight Back Against Trump’s Reckless Offshore Drilling Agenda

SACRAMENTO — Donald Trump has spent over a year in office working to force offshore oil drilling on California — through illegal orders to restart a shuttered pipeline by claiming “emergency” powers, proposals to open new federal waters to leasing, and now, a new federal review that threatens to undermine California’s ability to protect the state’s $51 billion coastal economy, the well-being of coastal communities, and the Golden State’s vast coastal ecosystems.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Aug. 6 encouraged Californians to make their voices heard: submit a public comment.

The Trump administration’s own notice makes clear that it aims to advance the same priorities driving Trump’s broader assault on California’s coast, including offshore oil production, pipeline maintenance, deep seabed mining, and more.

In comments submitted by the California Natural Resources Agency, California pushed back on the Trump administration’s review of California’s Coastal Management Program, warning that the review is a thinly veiled attempt to clear the way for new offshore oil drilling, pipeline restarts, and other reckless oil and gas development along California’s coast. Read the public comment.



“California’s coast belongs to all Californians – full stop,” said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot. “For decades, Republican and Democratic administrations alike have respected the partnership between states and the federal government that has protected our coast while supporting a thriving economy. Yet the Trump administration is singling out California and threatening unprecedented action in pursuit of dangerous new offshore oil drilling. We won’t stand by while the federal government attempts to sideline the people who rely on and care for California’s coast – now is the time to make our voices heard.”



The Trump administration is holding one in-person meeting on Aug. 10 in Santa Monica and two virtual meetings on Aug. 11 and 12. Written comments will be accepted through Aug. 22. Coastal audit is part of a larger, dangerous agenda

The California Coastal Management Program, established 48 years ago, is the state’s federally approved framework for protecting and managing California’s coast under the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. It is implemented by the California Coastal Commission, the State Coastal Conservancy, and the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

The Trump administration’s review didn’t come out of nowhere. It followed a letter from U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to the White House National Economic Council criticizing California for protecting its coastal economy, communities, and the environment from the greed of companies that aim to exploit them.

In May of 2026, the U.S. Department of Commerce directed the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA to review California’s program and seek public input on offshore oil production, pipeline maintenance, deep seabed mining, desalination projects, undersea cables, and other federal priorities.

NOAA typically evaluates state coastal management programs every five to 10 years. California’s program was already extensively reviewed in 2024, including public meetings and stakeholder input. NOAA completed a draft report in June 2025 finding California had successfully implemented and enforced its federally approved program, but a final report was never issued. Despite that recent review, the Department of Commerce has now directed NOAA to conduct an additional evaluation focused on several major coastal development issues.

California’s Coastal Management Program has been federally approved since 1978 and has consistently received strong evaluations for balancing coastal protection, public access, economic opportunity, and environmental stewardship