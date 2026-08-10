Council District 15 Briefs: Updates on Charter Reform and Clearwater Tunnel

Policy Update on LA Charter Reform

This week, the city council voted to place several charter reform measures before Los Angeles voters, including Charter Amendment PRT, a proposal with significant importance for the Harbor Area. Among other provisions, the measure would strengthen the city’s long-term commitment to the communities surrounding the port by codifying the Harbor’s public access investment plan and requiring greater transparency about the workforce impacts of certain Harbor Department leases and development agreements.

The public access investment plan is built on a simple principle: the communities that surround the port should continue to share in its success. Harbor Area residents have long supported one of our nation’s most important economic engines while also living with its environmental and transportation impacts. This charter reform would help preserve the city’s commitment to investing in waterfront access and other community-serving improvements, ensuring that commitment remains in place for future generations.

In another part of PRT, the Charter amendment would require workforce impact disclosures for certain Harbor leases, giving decision-makers and the public better information about how major leasing decisions could affect jobs and the local economy. Rather than creating new approval requirements, it promotes transparency and more informed decision-making.

Important to the 15th District, Charter Amendment PRT will empower the electorate to establish balanced governance principles to protect local investment, improve accountability, and reinforce the city’s commitment to the Harbor communities that help drive our regional economy.

Clearwater Tunnel Project Update

If you’re driving on Western Ave. between Weymouth Ave. and Bynner Dr. this week, expect some delays as road maintenance by the LA County Sanitation Districts will take place Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. One southbound lane will be closed each day from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with traffic shifted into the lane closest to the sidewalk. Please slow down, use extra caution, and allow yourself a little extra travel time if you’re heading through the area.