50th Anniversary of the Wilhall ‘Peace’ Mural to be Celebrated in Wilmington, Calif.

The mural titled, Increase the Peace, will celebrate 50 years of community pride since it’s completion in April, 1976. Painted by Joe Bravo and a group of youth volunteers, the mural is located on the back wall of the Wilmington Recreation Center in Wilmington. Since its inception, the mural has been a call to non-violence, standing alongside generations of local residents as they’ve grown up with both happy and sad memories that have helped define their lives. The mural continues to serve as a popular setting for capturing memories, frequently featured as the background for wedding shoots, classic lowriders, family, and group portraits.

Festivities will include, a special prayer for the community, speakers, Ballet Folklorico, entertainment featuring dance by local children, D.J., low riders, hot dogs

Time: 12 to 4 p.m.., July 25

Details: For more info, please contact D.C. Chavez, offthehooklocal13@gmail.com

Venue: Wilmington Recreation Center, 325 N. Neptune Ave. Wilmington