Gov. Newsom Announces $20 Million in Grant Funding Matched by Google to Support Local Journalism Across the State

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom July 14 announced that eligible state and local news organizations can now apply for up to $250,000 in grants through the California Civic Media Program, an initiative designed to strengthen California’s journalism ecosystem, with an emphasis on local and community news organizations and outlets in underserved communities. Eligible newsrooms may receive a one-time grant to support original reporting, sustain California’s press corps, and promote civic engagement.

The Governor and Legislature recently allocated $20 million to extend the program for two more years, matched by additional funding from Google. The California Civic Media Program will continue to build on existing efforts to support the state’s journalism ecosystem, including the California Local News Fellowship.

About the California Civic Media Program

California’s local newsroom grants are supported through the California Civic Media Program, a public-private partnership with Google investing directly in California’s news organizations that produce original, fact-based journalism. The program is established within the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz). The application process is independently administered by the James B. McClatchy Foundation with support from Journalism Funding Partners and guided by an Advisory Board of news industry leaders.

Applications are open through Aug. 21, at 12 p.m. PT with technical assistance available throughout the application period, including weekly virtual office hours and an applicant training webinar. Grant recipients will be announced in fall 2026.

Details: For more information, visit the Civic Media Program website. Interested applicants can also subscribe to the program’s newsletter and follow the program on LinkedIn and Instagram for regular updates.