Apply For LA County’s First Ethics Commission

LA County’s first-ever E=ethics commission is now accepting applications.

This commission was created as a part of Measure G, which voters approved in November 2024. It will serve as an independent ethics oversight body for the C=county that will oversee and enforce policies on campaign finance, lobbying, conflicts of interest, and government ethics.

This commission will do important work—and anyone who lives in Los Angeles County is welcome to apply.

Details: Applications are open until July 26 at: https://tinyurl.com/Ethics-Commission-Application