LBPD Briefs: Homicide investigation and Officer Involved Shooting, July 11 and 12, Respectively

Homicide Investigation, 1000 Block of Myrtle Ave. LB

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on July 11, in Long Beach.

About 4:23 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located evidence a shooting had occurred. The suspect(s) fled the scene before officers arrived.

While on scene, officers were advised that two male adult victims had arrived at local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Victim #1 sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Victim #2 succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are working to determine if both shooting victims are related to the shooting in the 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue.

At this time, suspect information, circumstances of the shooting, and motive remain under investigation.

The decedent’s identity is being withheld pending identification and notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Jared Asato and Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477; LA Crime Stoppers Website.

Officer Involved Shooting, Bixby Road and Orange Ave. LB

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on July 12.

About 1:30 p.m., an off-duty officer was in the area of Bixby Road and Orange Avenue when he was approached by a male suspect who pointed what is believed to be a firearm at him while another male suspect robbed him. The off-duty officer fired shots towards the suspects.

The officer did not sustain any injuries.

The suspects fled the area. It is not known if any of the suspects were struck by gunfire.

The investigation into the robbery and into the officer-involved shooting are ongoing.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact homicide detectives Hutchinson or Valenzuela at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477,www.lacrimestoppers.org.