LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission Notice of Public Meeting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and to build bridges between communities and law enforcement, will hold its next business meeting on:
Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. July 16
Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-meeting-agenda
Agenda Highlights include:
The Commission’s enforcement action related to its issuance of subpoenas for documents in three use-of-force cases involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD deputies, and post-filing developments
Possible action on a letter supporting the submission of a victim impact statement in the case involving Emmett Brock and the federal sentencing of former deputy Joseph Benza
Update on LASD operations and the crisis of in-custody deaths
Sybil Brand Commission presentation on water quality, safety, and environmental conditions in LA County jail facilities
LASD’s updated policies and training programs related to the protection of news media covering public demonstrations and protests
Support for increased reporting and transparency regarding School Resource Deputies’ or SRD interactions with students and reducing the SRD contract renewal period to one year.
The commission’s response to the 2025-2026 Los Angeles County Civil Grand Jury report’s recommendations related to the commission
Support for the creation of other civilian oversight entities
Election of commission officers for fiscal year 2026-2027
Community input is vital to the work of the commission. You are encouraged to join the meeting in person or remotely, and to submit public comment.
Attend in person
St Anne’s Conference and Event Center
155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles
Join virtually
Register in advance to participate in the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/WEBEX-advance-registration
Watch the livestream: https://tinyurl.com/Watch-the-Livestream
Call in: 213- 306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247
Public comment
Submit public comment during the meeting or online.: https://tinyurl.com/Public-comment-Sheriffs
Social Media
Follow on Facebook, Instagram and X, and watch previous livestreams, meetings, and town halls on YouTube.