LA County Sheriff’s Civilian Oversight Commission Notice of Public Meeting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) and to build bridges between communities and law enforcement, will hold its next business meeting on:

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. July 16

Details: https://tinyurl.com/Sheriff-meeting-agenda

Agenda Highlights include:

The Commission’s enforcement action related to its issuance of subpoenas for documents in three use-of-force cases involving Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD deputies, and post-filing developments

Possible action on a letter supporting the submission of a victim impact statement in the case involving Emmett Brock and the federal sentencing of former deputy Joseph Benza

Update on LASD operations and the crisis of in-custody deaths

Sybil Brand Commission presentation on water quality, safety, and environmental conditions in LA County jail facilities

LASD’s updated policies and training programs related to the protection of news media covering public demonstrations and protests

Support for increased reporting and transparency regarding School Resource Deputies’ or SRD interactions with students and reducing the SRD contract renewal period to one year.

The commission’s response to the 2025-2026 Los Angeles County Civil Grand Jury report’s recommendations related to the commission

Support for the creation of other civilian oversight entities

Election of commission officers for fiscal year 2026-2027

Community input is vital to the work of the commission. You are encouraged to join the meeting in person or remotely, and to submit public comment.

Attend in person

St Anne’s Conference and Event Center

155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles

Join virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting: https://tinyurl.com/WEBEX-advance-registration

Watch the livestream: https://tinyurl.com/Watch-the-Livestream

Call in: 213- 306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247

Public comment

Submit public comment during the meeting or online.: https://tinyurl.com/Public-comment-Sheriffs

Social Media

Follow on Facebook, Instagram and X, and watch previous livestreams, meetings, and town halls on YouTube.