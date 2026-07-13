Be Aware of Changes to Federal Student Loan Repayment Programs

On July 1, 2026, significant changes to federal student loan repayment programs went into effect.
Last year, President Trump and Republicans in Congress passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” This bill cut nearly $300 billion from federal financial aid for students and changed the student loan program, as well as the repayment system. These changes will make it harder to borrow the money needed for school and for borrowers to repay their loans.
You Could Be Affected If You Are a:
New parent borrower
New graduate borrower
New part-time student borrower
New undergrad student borrower
What Changed:
Lifetime student loan limits
Annual and lifetime limits for parent and grad loans
Loan limits for part-time students
Repayment plan options
PSLF-qualifying repayment plans
If you have federal student loans, make sure you take the following steps to verify if you will be affected by these changes:
Check your loan account through StudentAid.gov
Know your repayment plan and loan servicer: https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/repayment/servicers
Compare your options with the Repayment Calculator: https://studentaid.gov/repayment-calculator/Questions?
You can also contact the federal student aid information center at 1-800-433-3243 or visit https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/big-updates.
If you need help understanding these changes or connecting with local support services, contact Rep. Nanette Barragán’s Long Beach office at 310-831-1799 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.