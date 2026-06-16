Student Mentorship Opportunities with NFMLA

New Filmmakers LA is partnering with major studios and industry organizations to produce approximately eight special mentorship sessions in addition to its monthly downtown Los Angeles sessions for its Student Mentorship Program throughout the coming months. Similar to the NBCUniversal program, NFMLA is exploring opportunities with organizations such as Sony Pictures Entertainment, Netflix, Shondaland, CAA, Warner Bros. Discovery, and more.

NFMLA aims to begin building a list of interested high school students to reach out to directly once these opportunities and details are finalized.

It’s worth noting that these special mentorship sessions typically take place on weekdays and last approximately two hours in the afternoon from 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students may need to be excused from class in order to participate in the program. This is a one-day commitment, and each session can accommodate up to 15 students.

Below is a general overview of the program:

NFMLA’s CineSessions High School Student Mentorship Program invites Los Angeles County High School students to participate in an array of opportunities that are offered on a monthly basis throughout the year. These interactive programs explore various areas of entertainment, including but not limited to production opportunities and general careers in media.

CineSession experiences offer a glimpse into many different roles. Some of these opportunities include:

Cinematography (camera operation, shooting techniques, framing shots) Development Executive (cultivating new talent for episodic series and film) Directing (set language, scene composition, blocking talent) Distribution Executive (programming content for streaming, broadcast and cinemas) Lighting (three-point-lighting, soft vs. hard & natural vs. artificial lighting) Film Criticism (reviewing of films and TV series) Sound Recording (sound recording on boom, pistol and lav mics) Marketing (creating public facing campaigns for episodic and film content) Production Management (creating call sheets and shooting schedules)

The Student Mentorship Program is open to high school students ONLY and they are only allowed to participate once.

Participation in this program is free of charge.

Location, date, and time: TBD

Snacks and drinks will be provided to the students.

NFMLA can provide an excuse letter for the student, if needed.

Students will also receive a complimentary year-long membership to attend NewFilmmakers Los Angeles’ monthly film festivals and exclusive industry events.

Students will also have access to internship and volunteer opportunities with NFMLA

At the end of the year, there will be a special ceremony to celebrate the students’ accomplishments, where they will be awarded a certificate of recognition from the Office of the Mayor of Los Angeles. This will be held at an iconic studio lot in Hollywood.

What you need to do:

Ask the student to send their application via this link and choose the “SPECIAL MENTORSHIP SESSION” option when asked which date they’d like to participate in the program.

After they apply, please send us their names so we can process their applications.

Make sure to inform the student to regularly check their email and respond to the NFMLA invitation as soon as possible so a spot can be reserved for them.

Spots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. NFMLA will send a confirmation email to the student once they have been admitted to the program.