Lawmakers Demand Transparency on DNA Collection at Dilley Detention Facility

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following a congressional oversight visit to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, U.S. Representatives Nanette Barragán (CA-44), Joaquin Castro (TX-20), Greg Stanton (AZ-04) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons demanding answers about the collection and use of DNA from families detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center.

“During our visit, we learned that ICE collects DNA samples from individuals detained at the facility, including parents and children. Given the sensitive nature of biometric information, we seek greater transparency regarding these practices and assurance that these samples are being utilized responsibly and in accordance with applicable laws and policies,” the lawmakers wrote.

In the letter, the lawmakers request detailed information regarding DNA collection policies and protocols and ask for responses to the following questions no later than June 17, 2026:

A detailed description of ICE’s policies and procedures regarding the collection of DNA from adults and minors detained at the Dilley facility.

A description of all databases, federal agencies, contractors, or third parties with whom DNA profiles or related information may be shared.

Information regarding how long DNA samples and resulting profiles are retained and the process, if any, for expungement or deletion.

Any guidance provided to families regarding their rights, the purpose of collection, and how their genetic information will be used.

Any assessments conducted regarding the privacy, civil rights, or civil liberties implications of collecting DNA from children and family units.

Additionally, the lawmakers raised concerns about the lack of educational programming at the facility. Local ICE officials informed them that only two certified teachers were on site despite a population of 97 children on the day of their May 26 visit.

The full letter is here.