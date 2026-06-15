Dignity Health Southern California Patients will Maintain In-Network Access to Care by the Providers They Know and Trust

LOS ANGELES — Dignity Health June 15 announced the successful renewal of its comprehensive agreement with LA Care Health Plan. This partnership extends across all L.A. Care products, including Medi-Cal, Covered California and Medicare Advantage plans.

This renewed, two-year agreement, ensures continuous in-network coverage for L.A.Care-insured members across Dignity Health’s full spectrum of hospitals, services and providers in Southern California. This continuity of care is paramount, especially for vulnerable populations.

The coverage includes all six Dignity Health Southern California hospitals: California Hospital Medical Center, Community Hospital of San Bernardino, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, St. Bernardine Medical Center, and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dignity Health’s goal in working with LA Care has always been to ensure it could continue to meet the needs of its patients today and in the future.