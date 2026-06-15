Los Angeles Harbor Commission Adopts $3.4 Billion Fiscal Year 2026/27 Budget for the Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners has approved a $3.4 billion annual budget for fiscal year (FY) 2026/27 for the Port of Los Angeles. The financial blueprint calls for increased investments in port operational and community public-access infrastructure, as well as support for a range of industry-leading sustainability and technology programs.

“The passage of this budget reflects the strength and forward-looking vision of the Port of Los Angeles. We’re enhancing our infrastructure, advancing our sustainability initiatives, and ensuring we keep the Port competitive in the global economy,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “I want to thank Executive Director Gene Seroka and Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard for ensuring the Port of Los Angeles remains the most important trade gateway for the country and across the LA region.”

The port’s FY 2026/27 adopted budget is based on predictions of steady, yet slightly lower cargo demand of 9.3 million container units, 7% less than the current forecast for FY 2025/26. Continued volatility in global trade and uncertainty about trade policy are factors contributing to a more cautious cargo volume outlook for the coming year.

The $3.4 billion budget represents a 25% increase, or $665 million, over the Port’s FY 2025/26 adopted budget. The year-over-year increase is primarily due to a significant boost in the port’s capital improvement spending program—up 31% over the previous fiscal year. It also reflects subsidy increases in the port’s clean truck fund rate; cost-of-living increases across staff salary and benefits, as well as outside inflationary pressures.

The budget plan includes total operating revenues of $826 million, a 26% increase over the FY 2025/26 adopted budget. Shipping services will make up the bulk of expected operating revenues at 65%, while operating expenses are projected to be up by roughly 6% at $452 million as spending for clean truck fund rate subsidies are projected to increase substantially over the next 12 months.

For the coming year, capital improvement spending will be the highest in more than a decade at $302 million. Projects will focus on container terminal modernization, enhancing public-access infrastructure and improving transportation in and out of the port. Signature projects include the $154 million Avalon Pedestrian Bridge and Promenade Gateway project, which kicked off construction in March 2026. Construction is underway on the $74 million rail expansion at Berths 302-305 and $130 million SR 47/Vincent Thomas Bridge interchange reconfiguration.