Solis Issues Statement Following Suspension of Federal Funding at LAHSA

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County board chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis June 15 issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s announcement that it is suspending federal funding at Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s or LAHSA:



“While homelessness remains one of the most complex challenges facing our region, Los Angeles County has made measurable progress over the last two years, reducing homelessness by 4% from 2023-2025.



At the same time, concerns regarding oversight, accountability and management at LAHSA must be addressed. That is why Los Angeles County established the Department of Homeless Services and Housing to bring greater transparency, accountability and coordination to homeless services.



Suspending federal funding risks reversing hard-earned progress and jeopardizing housing and supportive services for thousands of vulnerable residents. I urge HUD to continue working with the County to ensure our communities have the resources needed to reduce homelessness and save lives.”

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