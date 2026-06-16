Public Health Warns of Infant Botulism Linked to Recalled Formula

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is recommending parents and caregivers not feed Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula to their children due to an ongoing investigation of a multistate outbreak of infant botulism, currently involving California, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Investigators have identified the formula as a common exposure among those affected. Laboratory testing of the product is underway.

All lots of the Nara Organics brand Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula have been voluntarily recalled. Parents and caregivers should stop using Nara Organics Whole Milk Infant Formula and either throw it away or return it to the point of purchase. If possible, record the lot number. Businesses should not sell, donate, or use recalled infant formula.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Los Angeles County.

There have been three suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism across three states linked to Nara Organics infant formula. All three cases were fed Nara Organics infant formula.

Seek immediate medical care if an infant shows any of the following symptoms:

Constipation

Difficulty feeding, sucking, or swallowing

Weak cry or diminished facial expression

Poor head control

Muscle weakness or trouble breathing

What Parents and Caregivers Should Do

Parents and caregivers should stop using Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula. Throw it away or return it to where you bought it. If possible, record the lot number.

Seek immediate medical care if an infant shows any of the following symptoms:

Constipation

Difficulty feeding, sucking, or swallowing

Weak cry or diminished facial expression

Poor head control

Muscle weakness or trouble breathing

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled formula using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

About Infant Botulism

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness that occurs when spores of Clostridium botulinum colonize an infant’s intestines and produce botulinum toxin, leading to progressive muscle weakness and potential respiratory failure if untreated.

The only FDA-approved treatment for infant botulism, BabyBIG®, is produced by CDPH’s Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program, which developed and supplies the treatment globally. BabyBIG® shortens hospital stays and significantly improves recovery for affected infants.

Physicians with suspected cases can contact the CDPH Infant Botulism Treatment and Prevention Program at 510-231-7600 for immediate consultation.

Parents seeking guidance or concerned about possible exposure should contact their physician. They can also contact the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., for assistance.