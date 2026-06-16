Ports Briefs: POLA and POLB Both See Cargo Gains for May

Port of Los Angeles May Cargo Volume Climbs 17%

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles processed 840,165 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in May, 17% above last year as import volume increased amid continued uncertainty surrounding trade policy and global supply chains.

Through the first five months of 2026, the port has handled 4,119,869 TEUs, 1.4% ahead of the pace set during the same period last year.

“Our strong May performance reflects the resilience of the American consumer and the ability of businesses to adapt in a continuously changing environment,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka told reporters at a media briefing. “We’re seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons, including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty and preparation for upcoming retail seasons. Companies are operating with shorter planning horizons and taking advantage of opportunities when they emerge.”

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Joining Seroka for the briefing was Dan Letter, chief executive officer of Prologis. Letter discussed inventory trends, logistics real estate, supply chain investment and the outlook for goods movement as companies navigate ongoing economic and trade-policy uncertainty.

May 2026 loaded imports totaled 449,370 TEUs, a 26% increase compared to last year. The comparison was aided by softer import volume in May 2025, when many cargo owners temporarily paused shipments amid changing tariff policies. Loaded exports came in at 107,657 TEUs, 10% lower than last year. Empty containers totaled 283,138 TEUs, 18% above May 2025.

ILWU, Port of Long Beach Announce Cargo Gains for May

ILWU Local 13 President Mario “Moe” Medina joined Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba to announce the cargo numbers for May.

Thanks to ILWU members, the Port of Long Beach moved 842,030 twenty-foot equivalent units last month, up 31.7% from May 2025, making it the port’s third-busiest May on record.

Imports rose 40% to 418,851 TEUs, exports increased 32.9% to 109,168 TEUs and empty containers were up 21.8% to 314,012 TEUs.

Year-to-date, the Port of Long Beach has moved 4,050,247 TEUs, up 0.2% compared to the first five months of 2025, putting us on pace with our busiest year on record.