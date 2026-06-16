Man Charged in Cold Case Murder of Attorney Jeffrey Tidus, RPV

LOS ANGELES – A man believed to be the mastermind behind the execution-style slayings of attorney Jeffrey Tidus outside of his Rolling Hills Estates home in 2009 and an ex-employee of the defendant who had filed a class action lawsuit for unpaid overtime in 2011 has been charged with their murders. He also is a suspect in a third murder committed in Las Vegas.

Richard Wall Sr. (dob 1/7/53) was charged in case 25CJCF02076 with two counts each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder with the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders, lying in wait and murder for financial gain. He made his initial court appearance today but arraignment was continued until July 1 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

In 2007, Tidus, 53, won a $1.7 million settlement against a close friend of Wall, who allegedly wanted Tidus killed and hired an unnamed co-conspirator to do the actual killing, according to the criminal complaint.

On Dec. 7, 2009, the co-conspirator is accused of fatally shooting Tidus outside his home and then informing Wall of the murder.

In the second murder, Juan Mendez, 35, worked for Wall and had filed a lawsuit alleging he wasn’t paid overtime for his work. In January 2011, Mendez prevailed and was awarded $300,000.

Before the judgment was finalized, Wall is accused of hiring and paying a co-conspirator to kill Mendez. On Feb. 26, 2011, the co-conspirator went to Mendez’s apartment in Whittier, knocked on the door and shot him in front of his children when he opened the door. After being shot, Mendez tried to run away but was killed. The co-conspirator informed Wall about the murder, according to the complaint.

On March 7, 2011, Mendez’s lawsuit was dismissed before the judgment was finalized.

Wall was extradited from Montenegro where he fled and lived during the investigation on the conspiracy charges. If convicted as charged, Wall faces life in prison.