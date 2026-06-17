Public Comment Opportunity — National Institute of Health’s Advisory Council Meeting on Parkinson’s Disease

If you or a loved one have dealt with Parkinson’s disease, know someone who has, or are passionate about prevention, treatment, and a cure for Parkinson’s, you can submit a public comment to ninds.nih.gov by June 22, for the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) advisory council meeting.

The council’s goal is to provide guidance to Health and Human Services (HHS) on issues related to Parkinson’s, including creating a national plan to help prevent, treat, and cure the disease. It’s important that the Parkinson’s community makes their voice heard on what should be inclued in the national plan.

The meeting will be open to the public virtually via HHS Live Streaming.

Details: For more details about how to submit a comment or attend the meeting, visit: https://tinyurl.com/NIH-advisory-council-meeting