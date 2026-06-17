From California to Maine

Three Case Studies That Prove Corporate Media Hates Progressives

Nolan Higdon, June 16

https://tinyurl.com/Gaslight-Gazette-Substack

This occasional edition of The Gaslight Gazette serves as an independent watchdog on the establishment press, cataloging the systematic failures, inaccuracies, and baseless claims that define modern legacy journalism. Rather than just pointing out simple errors, this segment pulls back the curtain on corporate newsrooms to dissect how mainstream narratives are actively engineered, framed, and weaponized to mislead the public. By holding institutional reporters accountable to traditional standards of accuracy and objectivity, it provides an essential reality check against the optical illusions of corporate media.

“What she said is not true,” said Scott Pelley, formerly of CBS’ 60 Minutes, about his former boss CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss. Pelley accused Weiss of putting her “thumb on the scale” to shape stories in ways that differed from reality, such as handing down a directive to make protesters responding to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minnesota, “look more violent.” Beyond a mere workplace dispute, Pelley’s allegations insinuate that Weiss was hired by CBS’s new ownership, specifically David Ellison, because his father Larry Ellison, an ally of President Donald Trump, wanted to make the news content more MAGA friendly. These allegations are particularly concerning given that the recent Paramount merger approved by the federal government will have Ellison, as well as others, oversee CNN, where it is rumored Weiss will be in control.

This impending takeover aligns with a broader pattern, as news media have already covered how Weiss, a person with limited experience, seems to have been boosted by Hollywood and pro-Israeli funders for her ideology rather than her reporting skills. Throughout her time at CBS, news media have lambasted her alleged suppression of stories and framing of content in pro-MAGA ways. While these criticisms of Weiss are entirely warranted, they ignore the fact that Weiss is merely a microcosm of systemic problems plaguing the broader news media industry. Indeed, journalism as a whole has struggled to elevate objective reporting in the face of immense pressure to build profits and project an ideological position that corporate owners are comfortable with.

This systemic failure is not a new phenomenon. Time and time again, from historical reporting on weapons of mass destruction in 2003 to the coverage of Covid-19 and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the American news media have repeatedly demonstrated that, when push comes to shove, it will serve the interests of those in power, particularly its corporate owners. This bias has only intensified as media consolidation has choked out diversity; the fifty corporations that controlled the American media landscape in the 1980s have been whittled down to five, or perhaps fewer. Meanwhile, a handful of tech monopolies now control the major streaming platforms, forcing independent journalists to flee to Substack, YouTube, Spotify, and live streams, where they toil away for hours to make a fraction of what professionals in their field earned just a generation ago.

Therefore, rather than narrowing our focus to Weiss, who is after all is an untalented hypocrite, this week’s Media Monitor examines the deeper structural decay of legacy press—specifically analyzing how mainstream outlets actively manufacture narratives to distort, discredit, and besmirch progressive politics.

How Fareed Zakaria and CNN Manufactured a California Crisis

On June 14, 2026, Fareed Zakaria used his CNN program GPS to deliver a lengthy diatribe about how progressive elites are failing the state of California. Zakaria, like anyone, is entitled to his opinion. However, when you are in the news media and communicating that opinion via a major news platform, you have a responsibility to share all of the evidence. Instead, Zakaria chose to cherry-pick evidence.

First, anyone who possesses the slightest information about California’s economy and taxation would surely note the profound impact that Proposition 13, a corporate and conservative-led initiative from the 1970s, has had on the economy and funding for local and social services. Indeed, volumes of analysis have been written about this bill, which capped property taxes on residential and commercial properties, and, until 2010, mandated a two-thirds majority vote for budget deals. Prop 13 had a crippling impact on revenue collection and severely limited the ability of majority rule to determine the state budget.

Zakaria ignored all of this. It was as if he walked into the state without conducting basic structural research, delivering an analysis so embarrassing that it makes a mockery of the network’s journalistic standards. Even if he disagrees with the decades of analysis citing Proposition 13 as a major setback for California’s ability to fund public infrastructure, he should at least address it.

Instead, he chose to look at data through a remarkably narrow lens. Zakaria’s evidence selectively paired rising state tax revenues with poor reading and math scores among fourth and eighth graders, pointing to soaring housing costs and a lack of new home construction as definitive proof of systemic failure. In doing so, he completely ignored student performance across all other grade levels, subjects outside of basic literacy and mathematics, and the stellar accomplishments of graduates from California universities. He also bemoaned tax increases and a lack of home building while ignoring the reality that California voters, not progressive elites, often directly vote for those exact increases and environmental protections. California utilizes a robust proposition system, which means voters have a more direct say and do not just depend on elites in the state house. Again, this structural reality is something that an objective researcher, which Zakaria was merely cosplaying to be, should have mentioned.

Zakaria closed with a warning that Republicans are gaining significant electoral ground in California due to these progressive failures, a narrative that falls apart under the slightest mathematical scrutiny. To support his claim, he pointed to the recent primary results, specifically highlighting Republican Spencer Pratt, a reality television star who used his social media savvy and name recognition to secure a third-place finish in the Los Angeles mayoral race. Zakaria also noted that Republican Steve Hilton, another television personality with high name recognition, finished second, and will advance to the general election for Governor. This evidence is entirely moot. Ever since California implemented the top-two jungle primary system in 2010, the general election has almost routinely featured a matchup between a Democrat and a Republican. The outcome was no different than it had been for over a decade. Furthermore, because a massive field of sixty Democrats ran in this off-year election, their fractured support allowed a consolidated Republican vote to look artificially strong. Taken together, Democratic candidates captured 75% of the total vote, proving that the alleged Republican takeover was nothing more than a statistical mirage.

Ultimately, Zakaria’s report was not an act of objective journalism or a well-informed opinion. It was a hit piece of shoddy work that no California teacher would accept as an essay from a fourth-grade student.

The New York Times’ Shoddy Reporting on Graham Platner and Susan Collins

Military veteran Graham Platner successfully mounted a serious progressive campaign for the Democratic nomination in Maine’s Senate race, where he will face incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins. In addition to navigating the trials of a standard campaign, Platner had to deal with damaging news stories that threatened to derail his candidacy, such as possessing a tattoo of a Nazi symbol. Platner claimed he did not know the tattoo was a Nazi symbol when he received it but covered it up once he became aware. Months later, Platner was hit with another scandal when a former campaign staffer told the press about explicit sexual text messages with other women that had been discovered by Platner’s partner. Against the odds, Platner survived the fallout. While there was nothing inherently conspiratorial about the initial existence of those reports, what is genuinely nefarious is the complete lack of equal scrutiny applied to Collins, combined with the distorted reporting that subsequently targeted Platner.

In early June 2026, The New York Times published an article titled “Several Women Who Dated Graham Platner Recall ‘Unsettling’ Behavior.” The fundamental problem with this exposé is that the piece does not actually contain corroborated allegations from multiple women; it relies heavily on just one. This single source describes how Platner threatened to rape any man who broke into his house, and details one specific incident where Platner allegedly forced her into a room to “calm” down. While other women are cited as being interviewed for the piece, no specific allegations of misconduct emerged from them, including the source who originally used the word “unsettling” to describe Platner. Instead, the report itself explicitly notes that “several women did just that, describing Mr. Platner as a fun and caring partner, and saying they felt safe with him.” Making matters worse, the primary source has since recanted her statement, claiming her story was “twisted” by the New York Times. Regardless of the internal contradictions, the article clearly misleads the public because the headline and the lede make it sound as though there are numerous allegations from numerous women. If such widespread allegations existed, their complete omission from the text raises serious questions about how this piece ever passed an editorial board.

This aggressive framing stands in stark contrast to how the press treats his opponent. News media have long incorrectly referred to Susan Collins as a moderate, including a recent article in the New York Times, in order to perpetuate that myth in her race against Platner as if to convey that voting for Collins is the only sensible choice. This lazy rationale completely ignores the fact that many of Platner’s supporters view Collins as a radical figure. They remember that she voted for the prolonged wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, supported Donald Trump’s escalation with Iran, backed military actions in Gaza that the United Nations found to be a “genocide,” and proved instrumental in confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after assuring the public he would protect reproductive rights. If the Gray Lady dislikes Platner, so be it, but the editors should focus on fact-based criticisms of him, of which there are plenty, and balance it with an accurate, unvarnished picture of Collins. Doing so would actually give the voters a fair chance to decide for themselves, which shouldn’t be such a radical idea.

From Character Assassination to Corporate Censorship: The Media’s Media Blindspot on Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Coverage of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani demonstrates how mainstream outlets eagerly cover progressive candidates for character attacks but suddenly lose their voice once those candidates are actually in office. When Mamdani, a democratic socialist, achieved a stunning political upset by defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary, powerful political and media figures immediately weaponized fake news to undermine his legitimacy. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand falsely claimed on a radio broadcast that Mamdani had endorsed phrases like “global jihad.” Even after Mamdani clarified he had never used those phrases, the smear campaign intensified. Corporate commentators like CNBC’s Jim Cramer suggested wealthy New Yorkers might “get shot,” if Mamdani was elected. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy openly questioned whether the federal government would deport Mamdani, a naturalized U.S. citizen. CNN’s Scott Jennings entertained the possibility of deportation, while others labeled him a “communist.”

The primary irony of this coordinated assault is that partisan media actively shielded Andrew Cuomo from his extensive nursing home and harassment scandals, choosing to protect a centrist establishment figure while fueling Islamophobic tropes against the progressive nominee. This hostility extended all the way to election night, when CNN’s Van Jones expressed outrage that Mamdani was “defiant“ toward his detractors, and the New York Post manufactured panic by fabricating polling numbers about residents fleeing the city.

Yet now that Mamdani is actually in office governing the nation’s largest city, this breathless corporate coverage has completely evaporated into a wall of silence. The media’s strategy has officially shifted from active character assassination to total bureaucratic censorship.

In his early months in office, the new administration secured a historic $1.2 billion universal childcare investment in partnership with Governor Kathy Hochul, establishing the city’s first full-day, full-year “2-K” seats for two-year-olds in high-need neighborhoods alongside a major expansion of the 3-K program. Furthermore, the administration has successfully filled one hundred thousand potholes across the five boroughs, recovered over $9.3 million for exploited small businesses and workers, won $34 million for vulnerable tenants fighting eviction, and announced a $30 million plan to launch municipal grocery stores to combat food deserts, beginning at La Marqueta in East Harlem.

These tangible achievements represent exactly the kind of populist, material improvements that working-class New Yorkers demanded, yet they receive a fraction of the airtime dedicated to the manufactured controversies of the campaign trail. It is almost as if the capitalists who own these news outlets do not want to admit that a democratic socialist can get things done to improve the lives of average citizens.

Conclusion

Ultimately, as these case studies reveal, too much of the modern legacy press operates less as a beacon of objective truth and more as a factory for engineered narratives. From manufactured state crises to carefully staged character assassinations, the underlying rot is structural, driven by corporate consolidation and ideological gatekeeping.

When a single television program can distort the economic reality of an entire state, or when a storied institution like The New York Times weaponizes uncorroborated headlines to tip the scales of a Senate race, journalism ceases to function as the Fourth Estate. Instead, it becomes an extension of the very power structures it was designed to check. The sudden wall of silence surrounding Mayor Mamdani’s material successes in New York proves that corporate media is far more interested in the theater of progressive “scandal” than the reality of working-class progress.