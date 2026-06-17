Public Health Launches First Countywide Interactive Map of Hazardous Sites

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on June 5 launched its first countywide interactive environmental mapping tool for Los Angeles County, giving residents, community organizations, researchers, and policymakers more transparency into the location of oil and gas facilities and industrial and waste sites across Los Angeles County, including in and around neighborhoods, schools, and other community areas.

Los Angeles County is home to more than 6,000 active or idle oil wells and 1,300 industrial facilities, some located in and around residential and community areas. Depending on the type of facility and surrounding land uses, nearby communities may experience environmental conditions such as noise, air pollution, odors, or accidental releases.

Users can explore two primary categories:

Oil and Gas Facilities: Including the location and details of active, inactive, and retired oil wells; underground gas storage facilities; and refineries and fuel terminals.

Industrial and Waste Sites: Including the location and data of water reclamation plants, legacy pollution (Superfund) sites, active industrial sites, and solid waste sites (including landfills, dumps, and recycling centers).

The mapping tool also includes administrative and geographic boundaries, such as unincorporated areas, cities, Census tracts, Supervisorial Districts, Green Zones sensitive-use boundaries, and Public Health teams service areas. These layers help users better understand how facilities relate to specific communities.

“Communities should be able to easily see clear information about what is in their neighborhoods,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “This tool brings multiple sources of information together so people can better understand what may be affecting their health, make informed decision, and support community planning that benefits everyone in the county.”

Details: To access the mapping tool, visit: https://tinyurl.com/oil-gas-industrial-facilities