CD15 Polcy Update on POLA Public Access Investment Plan

SAN PEDRO — Councnilman Tim McOsker June 17 introduced a motion to strengthen accountability and transparency for the Port of Los Angeles’ Public Access Investment Plan or PAIP. Established in 2015, the PAIP is a commitment by the Port to reinvest a portion of its revenues into Harbor Area communities through waterfront access improvements, public infrastructure projects, environmental enhancements, and community-serving amenities. The motion requests a comprehensive implementation plan for all active PAIP projects, including project schedules, funding allocations, construction timelines, and potential barriers to completion.

“As we prepare for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, it is critical that these investments move forward in a timely and coordinated manner so that Harbor Area residents continue to benefit from the Port’s success and these improvements are delivered as promised,” said McOsker.