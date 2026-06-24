LA County Offers Free Human Rights Assistance During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations or HRC has partnered with the Los Angeles World Cup 2026 host committee to provide free confidential services provided by 211LA for anyone who experiences hate, discrimination, or any other violations of human rights. This initiative promotes awareness of civil and human rights protection while creating a one-stop/no wrong door access to resources and remedies before, during, and immediately after the World Cup.

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“The County’s Commission on Human Relations has always played a vital role in raising awareness and informing the public on civil and human rights protections in our region,” said Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor, Hilda L. Solis. “As Los Angeles County continues to welcome the world and the FIFA World Cup to our region, it’s important residents and visitors have access to resources like 2-1-1 that is easy, safe, and confidential. We firmly stand against hate, and stay committed to ensuring our communities can safely reach out for support, resources, or remedies while partaking in the excitement and cultural celebrations of the World Cup.”

The LA County human rights reporting line builds on the 211LA LA vs Hate system, providing multilingual and confidential help from Care Coordinators. The Care Coordinators are trained to engage the caller via one-on-one active listening and to provide warm referrals and wrap-around services, support, and remedies.

Free assistance is available by dialing 211, visiting www.211la.org/humanrights, or emailing human.rights@211LA.org. As with LA vs Hate, all who contact 211 LA are entitled to support, regardless of immigration status, and they can remain anonymous while keeping their report confidential.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations and LA vs Hate will host community activations at Fan Zones and public watch parties throughout June and July. These engagements will help educate residents and visitors about available resources, reporting options, and pathways to support across the county.

The collaborative effort is intended not only to support FIFA World Cup 26, but also to strengthen long-term human rights protection infrastructure and coordination ahead of future major events in the region, including Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.