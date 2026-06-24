Beatrice Hsu Joins the Los Angeles Harbor Commission

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners recognized and welcomed its newest member, Beatrice Hsu, a long-time real estate executive and community leader. Hsu was appointed to the five-member Harbor Commission by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and confirmed by the Los Angeles City Council on June 16. The Harbor Commission oversees the management and operations of the Port of Los Angeles.

“Bea Hsu has the experience, leadership and commitment to Los Angeles to serve on the Harbor Commission and continue the important work happening at the Port of Los Angeles,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “As an economic engine for our city, region and country, our Harbor Commissioners play an important role in executing a forward-looking vision that keeps the Port competitive in the global economy. I’m confident that Bea Hsu will help achieve that goal.”

Hsu is the founder and principal of BCH Group, a provider of independent advisory services in real estate strategy, investments and development. She also serves as the board director and is the founding CEO of Builders Alliance, a non-profit organization established to accelerate home rebuilding and community recovery following the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. In addition, she is a board member at the James Campbell Company, a privately-held real estate firm headquartered in Hawaii.

Her prior experience includes service as a board member, board president and interim CEO for Los Angeles World Airports; executive vice president of development for Brookfield Properties in Los Angeles; and senior vice president, development and forward planning at Related California, a Los Angeles-based real estate firm specializing in urban infill development, including affordable housing, mixed income housing, public-private projects and commercial mixed-use development.

Hsu began her career as a senior legislative deputy for then Los Angeles city council president Eric Garcetti. She earned bachelor’s degrees in both political science and history at Yale University, and was a public affairs fellow at CORO Southern California.

Hsu replaces John A. Pérez, who resigned from the Harbor Commission to take a seat on the City of Los Angeles Fire Commission.