LA County Encourages Residents, Visitors, and FIFA World Cup 26 Attendees to Sign Up For Emergency Alerts and Notifications

Ahead of kick-off for the FIFA World Cup 26 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles County is reminding residents, visitors and game attendees to sign up for emergency alerts and notifications. Throughout the tournament, which runs from June 11 to July 19, eight games will be played at SoFi Stadium, starting with USA vs Paraguay on June 12 at 6 p.m.

To stay informed:

Follow @CountyofLA and @ReadyLACounty on X, Instagram and Facebook.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit alert.lacounty.gov

For emergency preparedness resources, including cooling center locations, visit ready.lacounty.gov

Residents and game attendees can sign up for community-specific alerts from Alert South Bay at alertsouthbay.com/register or text ALERTSB to 888-777.

Sign up for alerts from the City of Los Angeles at emergency.lacity.gov/notifyla

In the event of an emergency, to check your evacuation status, visit protect.genasys.com or download the Genasys Protect mobile app

Additional resources and information can be found at lacounty.gov/futbol.