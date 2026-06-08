St. Mary Medical Center Awards Over $235,000 in Community Grants to Local Health Initiatives

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC announced the distribution of over $235,000 in community health improvement grants to four impactful local organizations. These grants underscore SMMCs commitment to fostering health and well-being within the Long Beach community.

“For over a century now, our mission extends beyond the walls of our hospital, actively investing in organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Carolyn Caldwell, Hospital President. “These partnerships are vital in addressing critical health needs and building a healthier, more vibrant Long Beach foreveryone.”

This year, a total of $235,000 was awarded to four non-profit organizations: Apostle House Long Beach Rescue Mission, Century Villages at Cabrillo, Heart of Ida and Long Beach BLAST. These organizations were selected for their vital work. The grants are awarded through Dignity Health’s Community Health Improvement Grants program, which supports nonprofit organizations dedicated to building healthier communities by improving health and living conditions.