Long Beach City College Faculty Association Endorses the Re-Election of Board Trustees Uduak-Joe Ntuk and Sunny Zia

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach City College Faculty Association or LBCCFA June 8 announced its endorsement of the re-election campaigns of Long Beach Community College district board trustee Uduak-Joe Ntuk (Trustee Area 1) and Board Trustee Sunny Zia (Trustee Area 3) in the upcoming November election.

The endorsement reflects the faculty’s confidence in both trustees’ leadership, dedication to student success, and commitment to supporting faculty, staff, and the broader Long Beach community.

“We are proud to endorse the re-election of Trustees Ntuk and Zia,” said Jeffrey Sabol, Chair of the Faculty Association’s Political Action Committee. “Both have provided strong and effective leadership for our College District and have consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to our students, faculty, employees, and community. Their service has helped move Long Beach City College forward, and our faculty strongly believe they both have earned the opportunity to continue that important work for another four-year term.”

LBCCFA represents the Long Beach Community College District’s 325 plus full-time faculty members at the district’s two Long Beach campuses. The group is a member of the California’s Community College Association or CCA – the higher education affiliate of the California Teachers Association or CTA, as well as the National Education Association or NEA – the largest public employee association in the nation.