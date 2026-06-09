Early Adopters of Zero-Emissions Trucks Awarded Almost $5 Million

The Port of Long Beach has created a Zero-Emission Truck Early Leaders Award to provide one-time payments totaling as much as $4.8 million for companies who were the first to use the vehicles to serve marine terminals.

Port staff used truck activity data for the period between January 2024 and December 2025 to determine eligibility for the program, with up to 43 companies qualifying. Those averaging more than 50 trips up to 200 trips per zero-emission truck can receive up to $8,000 per truck; zero-emission trucks making an average of more than 200 trips can receive up to $10,000 per truck.

Trucking companies will need to ensure their zero-emission trucks remain current in theort drayage truck registry and maintain their fleet average, consistent with their previous level of activity, from July to December 2026. If their fleet average is reduced, the port will determine a prorated award consistent with the reduction in activity.

“Zero-emissions trucks can cost more than twice the equivalent diesel model. They’re also essential to reach our goal of becoming the world’s first carbon-free port,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba. “This Zero-Emission Truck Early Leaders Award is our way of rewarding the early adopters for their commitment to our vision for tomorrow and for making significant and principled investments in the future.”

The Long Beach Harbor Commission June 8 approved the award program, which will use Clean Truck Fund rate revenue. Qualified trucking companies will receive an acknowledgement letter issued by the Port of Long Beach and provide activity information confirming compliance with the program’s rules. Payments will be made in early 2027, following verification of activity through the end of 2026.

The Zero-Emission Truck Early Leaders program follows another recent announcement by the Port of Long Beach to award supply chain participants who help in the quest to reach zero emissions. Last month, the Port established an unprecedented $1 million award for the first oceangoing vessel to refuel at its harbor with methanol on a commercial scale in an effort to jumpstart the industry’s transition to cleaner, lower-carbon fuels like methanol.

Details: Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba and Harbor Trucking Association CEO Robert Loya discussing the Truck Early Leaders Award: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lB5lgFfsa4g