ILWU Bloody Thursday July 5

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union recognizes Bloody Thursday every July 5, honoring those killed in the 1934 strike, which lasted 83 days, shut down docks along 2,000 miles of coastline and affected all major U.S. West Coast ports.

Join the first blood memorial procession car cruise at 9 a.m., beginning at Roosevelt Park, 1410 W. 154th St., Gardena and concluding at Harry Bridges Memorial, 504 S Harbor Blvd., San Pedro.

Then from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., join the Bloody Thursday celebration, featuring Live music, DJ, food and childrens zone activities, at 231 C St. Wilmington.

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 5

Cost: Free

Venue: Multiple