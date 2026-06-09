Free Summer Training Program Offers Pathway to Careers in Property Assessment

LOS ANGELES — Individuals interested in launching a career in government, real estate, or property assessment are encouraged to register now for the next session of the Ownership Services Technician or OST program, a free six-week vocational training course offered by Mt. SAC School of Continuing Education in partnership with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office.

The program, also known as the Ownership Clerk Program, prepares students for careers involving property ownership analysis and change-in-ownership determinations, including the position of Ownership Services Technician I with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office.

“This program provides a unique opportunity for students and working professionals to gain practical knowledge in one of the most specialized and important areas of property taxation,” said Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang. “For those interested in public service, real estate, or legal professions, this course offers valuable training and a potential pathway to employment with the largest local assessment agency in the nation.”

Summer 2026 Program Details

Dates: June 22, 2026 – July 30, 2026

Schedule: Mondays and Thursdays

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Format: Live online classes via Zoom

Additional Coursework: Five hours per week outside class

Tuition: Free

Instructor: Clarence Amameda, Ownership Services Supervisor II,

Los Angeles County Assessor

The program introduces students to California change-in-ownership laws and procedures outlined in Section 401 of the California Assessor’s Handbook. Topics will include forms of individual property ownership, life estates, trusts, leases, among other items. The course is ideal for anyone interested in a career in property assessment. The program also is beneficial for real estate agents/brokers, paralegals/legal assistants, property managers, estate professionals, notaries and more.

Students who successfully complete the program may be eligible to apply for the position of Ownership Services Technician I with the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office.

How To Apply

Applications are being accepted now through the Mt. SAC School of Continuing Education Application Portal.

Submitting an application places applicants on the interest list; enrollment is not guaranteed until confirmed by program staff.

For additional information about the program, visit Mt. San Antonio College School of Continuing Education.



Registration is open now, and space is limited.