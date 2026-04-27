Larios Named Port’s Construction Management Director

LONG BEACH — The Port of Long Beach has named longtime port engineer Cesar Larios to lead the Harbor Department’s construction management division.

The construction management division, part of the port’s engineering services bureau, oversees the construction phase of projects from start to finish.

Larios joined the port in August 2006 as a construction manager and worked his way up to serve as deputy chief harbor engineer in 2012 and manager of engineering in 2021.

For a decade of his career at the port, Larios led the construction phase of the $1.5 billion middle Harbor terminal redevelopment program – now known as the Long Beach container terminal – and was responsible for managing and overseeing more than $900 million in construction contracts and over $100 million in construction management services contracts.

Prior to joining the port, Larios held various roles for eight years with Traylor Bros. Inc., working on projects in Washington, Arizona and Southern California.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from California State University, Long Beach. He is a board-certified professional engineer in the state of California and a certified construction manager with the Construction Management Association of America.

The appointment of Larios was effective April 4.

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