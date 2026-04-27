Public Hearings Begin on the Proposed FY 2026–27 LA City Budget

SAN PEDRO — Last week Mayor Bass laid out her priorities for the year ahead and released a proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2026–27.

The city council budget and finance committee, which councilman Tim McOsker is part of April 24 began hearing directly from the public. The committee took public comment on the mayor’s proposed budget during a special budget committee meeting in the John Ferraro Council Chamber, and will continue hearing public comments April 27 at 3:30 p.m. These sessions are important hours of the budget process – where the city council hears from constituents, asks questions, and begins shaping the decisions that impact services in every one of LA’s neighborhoods.

Residents can submit comments online.

This week, following public comment day, the budget and finance committee will begin departmental hearings to take a closer look at how this proposal affects each part of city government and where adjustments are needed. The schedule may shift, and updates will be provided through the process.

“As your representative for the One-Five,” said councilman McOsker, “my focus is on the core services our communities rely on and making sure our budget reflects the needs of families across our district. Stay engaged. These are your tax dollars, and you deserve a real voice in how they are spent.”

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