Community Meeting Set to Inform Residents About Weingart Primrose Housing Project in Carson

CARSON —The proposed Weingart Primrose housing project would convert a former Extended Stay America hotel into 107 studio apartments for permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The City of Carson, in coordination with the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative and the Weingart Center Association, will hold a community meeting to present details regarding the proposed project.

This meeting is intended to ensure residents are fully informed about the scope of the project, its funding, operational plans, and potential impacts on the surrounding community. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, review available information, and express concerns directly to project representatives and city officials.

The project has been awarded more than $34 million in Homekey funding. Current plans include:

• On-site supportive services for residents

• A community patio and pet area

• Landscaping and security modifications

• Units designed for accessibility

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m., April 30

Venue: Carson Community Center – Room B, 801 E. Carson Ave., Carson

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